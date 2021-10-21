Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.47.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.