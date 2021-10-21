Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.34

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $269.34 and last traded at $269.34, with a volume of 108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.49.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

