salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $290.09 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,828 shares of company stock valued at $209,025,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

