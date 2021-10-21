Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

SAL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 1,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

