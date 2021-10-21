Sandvik AB (publ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

SDVKY opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

