Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €196.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €204.58 ($240.69).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €198.80 ($233.88) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €181.06. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.