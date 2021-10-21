Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.