Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $17.86. Sasol shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 3,625 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
