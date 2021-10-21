Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $17.86. Sasol shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 3,625 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sasol by 694.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

