Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

