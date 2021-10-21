Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.850-$1.950 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

