Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

