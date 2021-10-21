Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,091. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

