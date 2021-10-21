Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.48. 6,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,158,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

