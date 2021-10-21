Scotiabank Analysts Give First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) a C$19.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.81.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.77. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$18.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

