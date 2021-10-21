Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Major Shareholder Buys $50,000,001.30 in Stock

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,195.02 on Thursday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,870.02 and a one year high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 117.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seaboard by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

