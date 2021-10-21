Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.