Seaport Res Ptn Comments on WestRock’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

WestRock stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,941 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

