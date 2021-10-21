Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

