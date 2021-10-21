Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.98 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00006659 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,759,669 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

