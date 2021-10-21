SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.20. 7,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,492. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.