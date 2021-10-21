Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.94

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.94 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 71.30 ($0.93). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 45,555 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.94. The company has a market cap of £53.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

