Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

SEOVF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

