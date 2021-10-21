Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
SEOVF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.
Sernova Company Profile
