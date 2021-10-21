ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

