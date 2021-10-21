Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Ian Cochrane Purchases 176 Shares

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane acquired 176 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £124.96 ($163.26).

Severfield stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £221.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Severfield plc has a 1 year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.59.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

