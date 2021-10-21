SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,728 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 50.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 538.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of PGRE opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

