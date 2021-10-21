SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

TUR stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

