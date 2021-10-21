SG Americas Securities LLC Has $400,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $158.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 438.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

