SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $195.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $195.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.