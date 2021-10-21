SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,767 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $645.66 million, a P/E ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

