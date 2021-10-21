SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,859 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

