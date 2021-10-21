Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $24,296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $22,708,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

