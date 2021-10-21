Shay Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in Telos by 78.3% during the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $6,960,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $17,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,811,126. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TLS opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.