Shay Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of GDYN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.84 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.