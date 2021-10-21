Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.