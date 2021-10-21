Shay Capital LLC Invests $66,000 in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter worth $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter worth $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

