Shay Capital LLC Sells 674 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shay Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $358.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.87.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

