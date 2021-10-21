Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $44.48 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

