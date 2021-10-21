Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 299,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,921,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,236,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,239,000 after buying an additional 595,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,292,520. The company has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.