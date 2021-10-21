Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $6,022,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

WMT opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $408.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

