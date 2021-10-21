Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 357 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,424,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,746,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

PPG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,737. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

