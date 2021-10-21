Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.70.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

