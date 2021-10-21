Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,487.47 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,458.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,368.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.