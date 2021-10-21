Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declines By 20.1%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 391,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

