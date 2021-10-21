Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Decreases By 20.8%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $12,136,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

