Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Rises By 23.3%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

COOL stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

