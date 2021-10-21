Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rises By 24.5%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,949,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 1,566,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

