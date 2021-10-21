Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expands By 25.2%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 902,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

