Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Decreases By 20.3%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

