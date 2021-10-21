Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declines By 19.6%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
