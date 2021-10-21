Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declines By 19.6%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.