Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Decreases By 20.7%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 107,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

